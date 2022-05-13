Fri, 13 May 2022

International

Section
Four students dead in Bolivia after gas grenade sets off stampede

POTOSI, Bolivia: On May 9, a tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia triggered a stampede, ...

Manhunt underway after 8 Turks kidnapped in Haiti

A Turkish official has told the Associated Press that eight Turkish citizens were kidnapped this week in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, ...

Civilian deaths in Ukraine far more than published figures, says UN

GENEVA, Switzerland: Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, has warned that the number ...

West decries election that places 'patriots' in charge of Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong chief administrator Carrie Lam has said that 'Chinese patriots' are now in charge of the city ...

Discounted US internet to be offered to those seeking assistance

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted services to people with low incomes, U.S. President Joe ...

Myanmar army uses prisoners as human shields to move on roads

CHIN STATE, Myanmar - According to members of the anti-junta groups involved, repeated interceptions of military convoys by resistance forces ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks surge, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps more than 2%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia rebounded Friday with major gains recorded in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, mainland ...

Fast pace of Tesla success a surprise, says Volkswagen chief

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Tesla's expansion took Volkswagen by surprise, said an official, and the German carmaker may struggle to overtake Tesla, ...

New York auction of Warhol's 'Marilyn' sold for record $195 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," sold for $195 million ...

Volatile day for U.S. stocks Thursday, indices finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - The global meltdown in stocks continued on Thursday, while the soaring U.S. dollar hurdled new ...

Worldwide podcasting to reach $4 billion by 2024

LOS ANGELES, California: By 2024, podcasting is expected to become a $4 billion industry.Ahead of the Podcast Upfronts, the Interactive ...

Egyptians struggle to purchase necessities as inflation surges

CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt's annual inflation rate has continued to surge, up 2.8 percent, reaching around 14.9 percent in April from ...

Movie Review

