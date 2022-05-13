Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: Astronomers said this week that the testing of NASA's new space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, is ...
POTOSI, Bolivia: On May 9, a tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia triggered a stampede, ...
A Turkish official has told the Associated Press that eight Turkish citizens were kidnapped this week in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, ...
GENEVA, Switzerland: Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, has warned that the number ...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong chief administrator Carrie Lam has said that 'Chinese patriots' are now in charge of the city ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted services to people with low incomes, U.S. President Joe ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Three years after the adoption of the landmark EU copyright rules, Google is set to pay 300 publishers ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia rebounded Friday with major gains recorded in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, mainland ...
WOLFSBURG, Germany: Tesla's expansion took Volkswagen by surprise, said an official, and the German carmaker may struggle to overtake Tesla, ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," sold for $195 million ...
NEW YORK, New York - The global meltdown in stocks continued on Thursday, while the soaring U.S. dollar hurdled new ...
LOS ANGELES, California: By 2024, podcasting is expected to become a $4 billion industry.Ahead of the Podcast Upfronts, the Interactive ...