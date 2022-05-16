Mon, 16 May 2022

International

Tunisian navy rescues 32 Bangladeshis headed for Europe

TUNIS, Tunisia - The Tunisian navy said Saturday that it rescued 81 migrants, including 32 Bangladeshis, sailing from Libya to ...

Court OKs $1 billion settlement after 2021 collapse of Florida condos

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: - A nearly $1 billion settlement has been agreed upon in a lawsuit brought by families of ...

Buffalo, New York, mourns shooting victims, 18-year old gunman faces court

The suspect is an 18-year-old white man heavily armed with tactical gear and a helmet, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph ...

Costa Rica declares emergency as hackers attack government

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: President Rodrigo Chaves, who was sworn in as president on May 8, has declared a state ...

Thousands of birds saved in India during heatwave

NEW DELHI, India: As a scorching heatwave dries up water sources in the state's biggest city, veterinary doctors and animal ...

Military shelling schools, hospitals, places of worship in Myanmar

WISCONSIN, USA - According to figures compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, more military attacks against ...

Business

Stocks in Asia range-bound as markets contemplate next move

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks struggled for direction in Asia on Monday. Early gains evaporated later in the data, although ...

China's Green Valley ends Alzheimer's drug test due to funding

BEIJING, China: China's Green Valley Pharmaceutical company has prematurely ended an FDA approved study on its GV-971 to treat mild ...

GM, union raise wages 8.5% at Mexico truck factory

SILAO, Mexico: U.S. automaker General Motors (GM) has agreed to raise wages by 8.5 percent, following negotiations with a new, ...

Croatia passes law paving way for switch to euro currency

ZAGREB, Croatia: Croatian lawmakers have voted to allow the introduction of the euro currency in 2023. Lawmakers voted 117-13 to ...

After jump in food prices, Iran cuts off internet to prevent protests

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran has abruptly raised prices as much as 300 percent for a variety of staple foods, including cooking ...

Weekly May inflation reported at 0.12 percent in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's weekly inflation rate has further eased after surging soon after Moscow began its invasion in Ukraine on ...

Movie Review

Vampyr