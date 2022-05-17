Tue, 17 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
84
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Czech resort opens world's largest pedestrian suspension bridge

DOLNI MORAVA, Czech Republic: The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. ...

Junta outpost attacked: 15 killed, five captured by resistance fighters

SHAN STATE, Myanmar - According to an officer who participated in the assault, two local defense forces have destroyed a ...

Tunisian navy rescues 32 Bangladeshis headed for Europe

TUNIS, Tunisia - The Tunisian navy said Saturday that it rescued 81 migrants, including 32 Bangladeshis, sailing from Libya to ...

Court OKs $1 billion settlement after 2021 collapse of Florida condos

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: - A nearly $1 billion settlement has been agreed upon in a lawsuit brought by families of ...

Buffalo, New York, mourns shooting victims, 18-year old gunman faces court

The suspect is an 18-year-old white man heavily armed with tactical gear and a helmet, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph ...

Costa Rica declares emergency as hackers attack government

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: President Rodrigo Chaves, who was sworn in as president on May 8, has declared a state ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets undermined by weak Chinese data

NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic news out of China undermined stocks on Wall Street on Monday. The major ...

Braking problems cause Mercedes-Benz to issue do-not-drive order

ATLANTA, Georgia: Mercedes-Benz USA has requested drivers to stop driving some of their autos immediately due to braking problems.The announcement ...

U.S. dollar reaches all-time high in Pakistan, crosses Rs194 in interbank trade

KARACHI, Pakistan - The U.S. dollar climbed past Rs194 in the interbank market in Pakistan on Monday as analysts expressed ...

Three bidders weigh purchasing Italy's state-owned ITA Airways

ROME, Italy: Italy has announced plans to sell state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, by the end of June, ...

Stocks in Asia range-bound as markets contemplate next move

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks struggled for direction in Asia on Monday. Early gains evaporated later in the data, although ...

China's Green Valley ends Alzheimer's drug test due to funding

BEIJING, China: China's Green Valley Pharmaceutical company has prematurely ended an FDA approved study on its GV-971 to treat mild ...

Movie Review

Vampyr