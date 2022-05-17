Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
DOLNI MORAVA, Czech Republic: The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. ...
SHAN STATE, Myanmar - According to an officer who participated in the assault, two local defense forces have destroyed a ...
TUNIS, Tunisia - The Tunisian navy said Saturday that it rescued 81 migrants, including 32 Bangladeshis, sailing from Libya to ...
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: - A nearly $1 billion settlement has been agreed upon in a lawsuit brought by families of ...
The suspect is an 18-year-old white man heavily armed with tactical gear and a helmet, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph ...
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: President Rodrigo Chaves, who was sworn in as president on May 8, has declared a state ...
NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic news out of China undermined stocks on Wall Street on Monday. The major ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: Mercedes-Benz USA has requested drivers to stop driving some of their autos immediately due to braking problems.The announcement ...
KARACHI, Pakistan - The U.S. dollar climbed past Rs194 in the interbank market in Pakistan on Monday as analysts expressed ...
ROME, Italy: Italy has announced plans to sell state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, by the end of June, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks struggled for direction in Asia on Monday. Early gains evaporated later in the data, although ...
BEIJING, China: China's Green Valley Pharmaceutical company has prematurely ended an FDA approved study on its GV-971 to treat mild ...