Pyongyang [North Korea], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reached 1.48 million on Monday with around 269,000 more cases of fever, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

Among those fevered persons registered on Monday, some 170,460 recovered and six died, the KCNA reported, citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

Since the outbreak of the fever in the country in late April, more than 819,000 fevered persons have recovered and more than 663,900 are under medical treatment, with the death toll reaching 56, the report added.

In another report on Tuesday, the KCNA said urgent measures have been taken to ensure the supply of medicines and the military medical forces of the People's Army were deployed on Monday to all pharmacies in Pyongyang and began to supply medicines under the 24-hour service system to the patients.

The central emergency epidemic prevention sector has made efforts to curb and root out the spread of the epidemic so as to prevent re-infection among those who had recovered from the disease, it said.

At the same time, pharmaceutical factories and medical appliances factories across the country have increased their production of medicines and medical supplies in urgent need, it added.

Pyongyang announced the country's first COVID-19 case on Thursday, and declared a nationwide lockdown. (ANI/Xinhua)