Tue, 17 May 2022

International

It's not politics but Holy War for me: Imran Khan

SIALKOT, Pakistan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that a plot to kill him was being hatched, ...

Report: Germany has taken in over 700,000 refugees from Ukraine

BERLIN, Germany: Citing Interior Ministry data, Welt am Sonntag newspaper has reported that more than 700,000 people fleeing the war ...

US pressured by airlines to lift Covid testing requirements

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. airline industry is pressuring the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old regulation requiring a negative COVID-19 ...

Czech resort opens world's largest pedestrian suspension bridge

DOLNI MORAVA, Czech Republic: The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. ...

Junta outpost attacked: 15 killed, five captured by resistance fighters

SHAN STATE, Myanmar - According to an officer who participated in the assault, two local defense forces have destroyed a ...

Tunisian navy rescues 32 Bangladeshis headed for Europe

TUNIS, Tunisia - The Tunisian navy said Saturday that it rescued 81 migrants, including 32 Bangladeshis, sailing from Libya to ...

Hang Seng jumps sharply on possible China move to relax tech reform

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A potential easing of the Chinese government's crackdown on technology companies drove stocks in Hong Kong ...

Nepal to get free 21.9% of 490mw electricity every month

KATHMANDU, Nepal - The governments of Nepal and India have signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding for the construction of ...

Kia reports second most electric car sales in US, Ford close behind

LOS ANGELES, California: Kia has become the second largest manufacturer of electric vehicles sold in the United States, second only ...

U.S. stock markets undermined by weak Chinese data

NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic news out of China undermined stocks on Wall Street on Monday. The major ...

Braking problems cause Mercedes-Benz to issue do-not-drive order

ATLANTA, Georgia: Mercedes-Benz USA has requested drivers to stop driving some of their autos immediately due to braking problems.The announcement ...

U.S. dollar reaches all-time high in Pakistan, crosses Rs194 in interbank trade

KARACHI, Pakistan - The U.S. dollar climbed past Rs194 in the interbank market in Pakistan on Monday as analysts expressed ...

