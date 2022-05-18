Wed, 18 May 2022

International

As food prices rise, Iranians take to the streets to protest

TEHRAN, Iran: According to social media posts, protests that began last week across Iran over a reduction in state subsidies ...

China lashes US for change on website supporting Taiwan independence

BEIJING, China: China's Foreign Ministry rebuked the U.S. for changing the wording about Taiwan on the State Department website, stressing ...

First group of new saints since Covid outbreak announced by Vatican

VATICAN CITY: While recovering from knee problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair last week, Pope Francis announced ...

It's not politics but Holy War for me: Imran Khan

SIALKOT, Pakistan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that a plot to kill him was being hatched, ...

Report: Germany has taken in over 700,000 refugees from Ukraine

BERLIN, Germany: Citing Interior Ministry data, Welt am Sonntag newspaper has reported that more than 700,000 people fleeing the war ...

US pressured by airlines to lift Covid testing requirements

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. airline industry is pressuring the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old regulation requiring a negative COVID-19 ...

Business

Emirates lost $1 billion, says that's an 80 percent improvement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Air, one of the world's largest airlines, said it lost $1.1 billion over the past ...

Bargain-hunting drives Wall Street higher, Nasdaq climbs 322 points

NEW YORK, New York - Bargain-hunters drove up the prices of stocks on U.S. markets on Tuesday."Our inputs today support ...

Indian ban on wheat exports expected to hike prices worldwide

NEW DELHI, India: India has banned the exporting of wheat, despite stating it was targeting record international shipments this year, ...

High import taxes prevent Tesla from selling cars in India

NEW DELHI, India: Tesla made known this week that it will not sell electric automobiles in India due to the ...

Hang Seng jumps sharply on possible China move to relax tech reform

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A potential easing of the Chinese government's crackdown on technology companies drove stocks in Hong Kong ...

Nepal to get free 21.9% of 490mw electricity every month

KATHMANDU, Nepal - The governments of Nepal and India have signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding for the construction of ...

