PYONGYANG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), on Tuesday stressed the need to prevent the spread of the epidemic and guarantee the treatment for the patients under the state emergency epidemic prevention situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

According to a report on Wednesday by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim, also top leader of the DPRK, guided a meeting of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK on Tuesday to discuss the current state of the health crisis.

At the meeting, Kim stressed the need to take prompt measures in the country's epidemic fight, the report said.

He also urged redoubling efforts to supply "daily necessities and make every effort to meet the inhabitants' demand for medical treatment," the report said.

In another report, the KCNA said that the DPRK registered 232,880 more fevered persons, 205,630 recoveries and six deaths from late Monday to late Tuesday.

From late April to Tuesday, nearly 1.716 million fevered persons have been reported in the country, among which more than 1.02 million have recovered, over 690,000 are under medical treatment, and 62 have died, the KCNA said.

On Thursday, the KCNA reported that samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital of Pyongyang on May 8, and Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected.

It was the first-ever COVID-19 case reported in the DPRK ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.