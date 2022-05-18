Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
TEHRAN, Iran: According to social media posts, protests that began last week across Iran over a reduction in state subsidies ...
BEIJING, China: China's Foreign Ministry rebuked the U.S. for changing the wording about Taiwan on the State Department website, stressing ...
VATICAN CITY: While recovering from knee problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair last week, Pope Francis announced ...
SIALKOT, Pakistan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that a plot to kill him was being hatched, ...
BERLIN, Germany: Citing Interior Ministry data, Welt am Sonntag newspaper has reported that more than 700,000 people fleeing the war ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. airline industry is pressuring the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old regulation requiring a negative COVID-19 ...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Air, one of the world's largest airlines, said it lost $1.1 billion over the past ...
NEW YORK, New York - Bargain-hunters drove up the prices of stocks on U.S. markets on Tuesday."Our inputs today support ...
NEW DELHI, India: India has banned the exporting of wheat, despite stating it was targeting record international shipments this year, ...
NEW DELHI, India: Tesla made known this week that it will not sell electric automobiles in India due to the ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A potential easing of the Chinese government's crackdown on technology companies drove stocks in Hong Kong ...
KATHMANDU, Nepal - The governments of Nepal and India have signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding for the construction of ...