Thu, 19 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
85
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Schools, restaurants in Belgrade evacuated following bomb threats

BELGRADE, Serbia: Belgrade was paralyzed this week by a series of bomb threats, including against schools, bridges, restaurants and a ...

Jeff Bezos tells Biden that inflation most hurts poor

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a tweet this week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in ...

As food prices rise, Iranians take to the streets to protest

TEHRAN, Iran: According to social media posts, protests that began last week across Iran over a reduction in state subsidies ...

China lashes US for change on website supporting Taiwan independence

BEIJING, China: China's Foreign Ministry rebuked the U.S. for changing the wording about Taiwan on the State Department website, stressing ...

First group of new saints since Covid outbreak announced by Vatican

VATICAN CITY: While recovering from knee problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair last week, Pope Francis announced ...

It's not politics but Holy War for me: Imran Khan

SIALKOT, Pakistan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that a plot to kill him was being hatched, ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks shatter, Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points

NEW YORK, New York - Soaring prices have taken their toll on U.S. retailer Target which reported first-quarter profit had ...

Working together, Spain, Portugal set plan to control gas prices

MADRID, Spain: In a coordinated move last week, Spain and Portugal approved a temporary cap on natural gas prices.The move ...

Emirates lost $1 billion, says that's an 80 percent improvement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Air, one of the world's largest airlines, said it lost $1.1 billion over the past ...

Bargain-hunting drives Wall Street higher, Nasdaq climbs 322 points

NEW YORK, New York - Bargain-hunters drove up the prices of stocks on U.S. markets on Tuesday."Our inputs today support ...

Indian ban on wheat exports expected to hike prices worldwide

NEW DELHI, India: India has banned the exporting of wheat, despite stating it was targeting record international shipments this year, ...

High import taxes prevent Tesla from selling cars in India

NEW DELHI, India: Tesla made known this week that it will not sell electric automobiles in India due to the ...

Movie Review

Death in Venice