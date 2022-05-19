Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
EAST JAVA, Indonesia: A tourist bus crashed into a billboard on a highway on Indonesia's main island of Java this ...
BELGRADE, Serbia: Belgrade was paralyzed this week by a series of bomb threats, including against schools, bridges, restaurants and a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a tweet this week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in ...
TEHRAN, Iran: According to social media posts, protests that began last week across Iran over a reduction in state subsidies ...
BEIJING, China: China's Foreign Ministry rebuked the U.S. for changing the wording about Taiwan on the State Department website, stressing ...
VATICAN CITY: While recovering from knee problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair last week, Pope Francis announced ...
NEW YORK, New York - Soaring prices have taken their toll on U.S. retailer Target which reported first-quarter profit had ...
MADRID, Spain: In a coordinated move last week, Spain and Portugal approved a temporary cap on natural gas prices.The move ...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Air, one of the world's largest airlines, said it lost $1.1 billion over the past ...
NEW YORK, New York - Bargain-hunters drove up the prices of stocks on U.S. markets on Tuesday."Our inputs today support ...
NEW DELHI, India: India has banned the exporting of wheat, despite stating it was targeting record international shipments this year, ...
NEW DELHI, India: Tesla made known this week that it will not sell electric automobiles in India due to the ...