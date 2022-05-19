Thu, 19 May 2022

International

Popularity of Indonesian president sinks due to price rises

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A new poll released this week indicated that Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit a six-year ...

Tourist bus in Indonesia strikes billboard, 14 dead

EAST JAVA, Indonesia: A tourist bus crashed into a billboard on a highway on Indonesia's main island of Java this ...

Schools, restaurants in Belgrade evacuated following bomb threats

BELGRADE, Serbia: Belgrade was paralyzed this week by a series of bomb threats, including against schools, bridges, restaurants and a ...

Jeff Bezos tells Biden that inflation most hurts poor

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a tweet this week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in ...

As food prices rise, Iranians take to the streets to protest

TEHRAN, Iran: According to social media posts, protests that began last week across Iran over a reduction in state subsidies ...

China lashes US for change on website supporting Taiwan independence

BEIJING, China: China's Foreign Ministry rebuked the U.S. for changing the wording about Taiwan on the State Department website, stressing ...

Business

South Korea president pledges aid to North in treating Covid outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea: As North Korea grapples with a severe COVID-19 outbreak, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that ...

Asian stocks mostly plummet, as sellers take charge

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly sank on Thursday, following on from a rout on Wall Street overnight."There ...

REE Automotive to build commercial EV chassis plant in UK

LONDON, England: Israeli startup REE Automotive has announced that it will build an assembly plant for electric vehicles (EVs) in ...

China prepares to deliver its version or Boeing, Airbus aircraft

BEIJING, China: The Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) completed a three-hour pre-delivery test flight of China's C919 aircraft at ...

U.S. stocks shatter, Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points

NEW YORK, New York - Soaring prices have taken their toll on U.S. retailer Target which reported first-quarter profit had ...

Working together, Spain, Portugal set plan to control gas prices

MADRID, Spain: In a coordinated move last week, Spain and Portugal approved a temporary cap on natural gas prices.The move ...

