South Korea president pledges aid to North in treating Covid outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea: As North Korea grapples with a severe COVID-19 outbreak, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that his country will spare no effort to help North Korea.

In a speech at the plenary session of the National Assembly, Yoon said, "If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines, including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel."

Referring to U.S. President Joe Biden, who will visit the country this week, Yoon said he will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on the global supply chain through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.