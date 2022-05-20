PYONGYANG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Fever cases in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has amounted to 2,241,610 since late April, with more than 1,486,730 recoveries and 65 deaths, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

Citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the report said 263,370 more fever cases were registered from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, with more than 248,720 recoveries and two deaths nationwide.

Since the nationwide anti-epidemic campaign launched, nearly 8,000 service teams with some 30,000 members have been set up to provide the inhabitants with daily necessities in the country, it said.

Meanwhile, a nationwide system has also been established to accurately estimate the outbreak of fever cases and take timely measures in cities and counties, the report noted.

The national hospitals in Pyongyang are mobilized to provide constant and prompt medical service to citizens of Pyongyang and technical help to local hospitals through a telemedicine system so as to smartly cope with the patients with fever or abnormal symptoms in areas outside the capital city.

The central emergency epidemic prevention sector is taking steps to increase the production of masks and protective garments on a nationwide scale and sum up the total number of epidemic prevention materials and utilize them in the regions of crisis in a unified way.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital of Pyongyang on May 8, and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected.