PYONGYANG, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have surpassed 2.81 million, among which 2.33 million have recovered and 68 have died since late April, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

From 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday to 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Sunday across the country, more than 167,650 fevered persons were reported, about 18,440 less than the previous day, with over 267,630 recoveries and one death, said the report, citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

Officials and workers of pharmaceutical factories and medical instrument production units are speeding up production, the KCNA said in another report on Monday.

The state economic guidance organs, including the Cabinet and the Agricultural Commission, have scrupulously organized the work to mobilize manpower and means for supporting farming under the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system, the report added.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital of Pyongyang on May 8, and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected, the country's first-ever COVID-19 case.