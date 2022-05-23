Mon, 23 May 2022

International

American arrested, Chinese officials charged with spying in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Department of Justice has said that an American citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged ...

To help US businesses, 35,000 foreign workers to be taken in

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to the inability of businesses to hire enough workers, the U.S. has announced that it will grant ...

US Senate to vote on resolution urging probe of beef price fixing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Mike Rounds have introduced a bipartisan resolution requesting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ...

Strain of Ukraine war causes Russian defense spending to increase 40%

MOSCOW, Russia: According to preliminary data released by the finance ministry this week, almost three months after Moscow's invasion of ...

After China bows out, new decision expected on Asian Cup host

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: After China's decision to not host the 2023 Asian Cup, a choice for a new host will ...

Strong support for Taiwan to attend WHO meeting this week

GENEVA, Switzerland: The World Health Organization (WHO) has received a proposal by 13 member states requesting that Taiwan be allowed ...

Business

Greenback under pressure in Asia, stocks close mostly higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly moderately higher at the close Monday, while the U.S. dollar was ...

Chinese voice criticism of $1,373 Gucci umbrella that cannot get wet

BEIJING, China: Chinese consumers have been vocal in their criticism of a $1,373 Gucci umbrella which should be kept out ...

Mercedes to install lighter batteries with 20-40% power boost

STUTTGART, Germany: Beginning in 2025, Mercedes-Benz will incorporate a new, highly energy-dense battery in its G-Class electric vehicles, potentially solving ...

Recession feared by as UK faces highest inflation in 40 years

LONDON, England: UK prices are rising at their fastest rate in 40 years, as higher energy bills are changing spending ...

Target reports profits down 52%, shares down 25%

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Amidst the rising costs of essentials, such as fuel and food, and the rapid return by consumers to ...

German Allianz pays $6 billion in fraud case, officials plead guilty

WASHINGTON D.C.: After its U.S. asset management unit pleaded guilty to criminal securities fraud after the collapse of a group ...

