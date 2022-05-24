Tue, 24 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
63
Heavy Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Japan prime minister warns China over East China Sea moves

TOKYO, Japan: China's efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea are "unacceptable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said ...

US House Speaker Pelosi banned from communion over abortion views

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a letter released this week, the archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, said U.S. House Speaker ...

Tornado hits western German city; dozens injured, 2 dead

BERLIN, Germany: At least 43 people were injured after a tornado struck the western German city of Paderborn on May ...

American arrested, Chinese officials charged with spying in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Department of Justice has said that an American citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged ...

To help US businesses, 35,000 foreign workers to be taken in

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to the inability of businesses to hire enough workers, the U.S. has announced that it will grant ...

US Senate to vote on resolution urging probe of beef price fixing

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Mike Rounds have introduced a bipartisan resolution requesting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks take a tumble as euro reaches for the stars

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The euro has jumped above 1.0700 in Asian trading Tuesday, but stocks have fallen sharply.The run ...

Netflix to pay Italy $59 million in back taxes

MILAN, Italy: Netflix and Italy have agreed to a $59 million settlement to to settle a four-year tax dispute, Milan ...

UK retail sales reported high amidst record inflation

LONDON, England: British consumers continued to shop as normal last month, despite the highest inflation rate in 40 years, with ...

Wall Street rockets higher, Dow Jones gains nearly two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rocketed higher Monday, a rally ignited by a weakening of the U.S. dollar ...

Michigan baby formula plant to reopen in face of ongoing shortages

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following baby formula shortages throughout the United States, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf has said that Abbott Laboratories and ...

Indian private space launch company Skyroot sees first launch in 2023

NEW DELHI, India: Skyroot, India's first privately held company to design, build and test a solid rocket propulsion system, successfully ...

Movie Review

Avengers: Endgame