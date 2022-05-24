PYONGYANG, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have surpassed 2.94 million, among which 2.54 million have recovered and 68 have died since late April, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

From 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Sunday to 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Monday across the country, more than 134,000 fevered persons were reported, about 33,000 less than the previous day, with over 213,000 recoveries and zero death, said the report, citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

In a few days after the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system was activated, "the nation-wide morbidity and mortality rates have drastically decreased and the number of recovered persons increased," the KCNA said.

Comparing with the peak-time number of around 393,000 fevered persons registered on May 15, Monday's fever cases drastically reduced to around one third.

On the basis of scientifically analyzing the overall anti-epidemic situation of the country, the public health sectors and scientific research institutes have come up with new methods of step-by-step treatment, which classified patients according to different ages, occupations, constitutions and chronic diseases, while stepping up the development and production of test reagents and medicines.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital of Pyongyang on May 8, and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected.