LOS ANGELES -- More than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week, up by about 72 percent from two weeks ago, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

It marks the sixth consecutive weekly increase in child COVID-19 cases in the United States, said the report published on Monday. (U.S.-Coronavirus-Child Cases)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have surpassed 2.94 million, among which 2.54 million have recovered and 68 have died since late April, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

From 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Sunday to 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Monday across the country, more than 134,000 fevered persons were reported, about 33,000 less than the previous day, with over 213,000 recoveries and zero death, said the report, citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. (DPRK-Fever-COVID-19)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia will continue its special military operation in Ukraine despite the sanctions and increased Western assistance to Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"We will continue the special military operation until all objectives are accomplished, despite the large-scale Western assistance to Kiev, and the sanctions pressure on Russia," local media reported, citing Shoigu during a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. (Russia-Ukraine)

- - - -

SUVA -- Fiji's Ministry of Health is putting necessary strategies to protect Fiji from any possible monkeypox cases.

Head of Health Protection in Fiji Aalisha Sahukhan said Fiji must be prepared, according to reports by Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Tuesday. (Fiji-Monkeypox-Precaution)

- - - -

ANKARA -- The Turkish police detained at least 92 suspects on Tuesday, including public servants and soldiers, over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

The arrest was made in police raids across the country upon two warrants for 113 suspects issued respectively by the prosecutors of the capital Ankara and the western Izmir province, following probes into their alleged affiliation with the Gulen Movement. (Turkey-Arrest-Failed Coup)

- - - -

HWANGE, Zimbabwe -- An elephant summit kicked off Monday in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park as participating countries seek to build consensus on elephant management and wildlife conservation.

The summit, which will run till May 26, will be a platform to discuss the growing burden of growing elephant overpopulation and the impact of the existing ban on international trade in ivory. (Zimbabwe-Elephants)