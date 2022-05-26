Thu, 26 May 2022

International

Britain says arm Moldova to prepare for Russian invasion

LONDON, England: The UK's Telegraph newspaper has reported that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed that Britain send modern weaponry ...

More lockdowns in Shanghai for mandatory Covid testing

SHANGHAI, China: The central Shanghai district of Jingan, a key commercial area in China's financial hub, has announced that it ...

Polish president: Ukraine must decide its own future

KYIV, Ukraine: Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, told lawmakers in Kyiv this week that Ukraine has the right to decide ...

Nineteen kids, 2 adults confirmed dead in Texas school massacre

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ANI/Big News Network): The death toll in the mass shooting incident at a school in Texas now ...

US, Japan, Australia, India join to limit illegal fishing by China

LONDON, England: Citing a U.S. official, the Financial Times reported this week that during the Quad summit in Tokyo, the ...

Agreement reached to return Parthenon sculpture to Greece

ATHENS, Greece: In a significant move for Greece, which has intensified its campaign to bring back sculptures from its most ...

Business

Stocks in Asia finish mainly lower despite overnight surge on Wall Street

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares across Asia fell on Thursday, with the exception of the Chinese mainland market where modest ...

Closed since start of Covid, Chile to reopen Easter Island to tourists

SANTIAGO, Chile: Easter Island, one of Chile's most important tourist attractions, will reopen to visitors on August 1, the government ...

In bid to lower cost of steel, India imposes 50% tax on ore exports

NEW DEHLI, India: In a move expected to end the country's exports of the raw materials needed to manufacture steel, ...

Federal Reserve minutes spark late buying surge for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - The release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary meeting earlier this month surprisingly ...

US seeks stronger high tech ties to Taiwan

WASHINGTON D.C.: A leading U.S. official has said that even if Taiwan is excluded from President Joe Biden's Asian economic ...

Finland seeks new suppliers as Russia stops deliveries of natural gas

MOSCOW, Russia: In the latest escalation of an energy payment dispute with Western nations, Russia's Gazprom has halted gas exports ...

Movie Review

