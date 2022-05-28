Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
HONG KONG: In his first public remarks since he was arrested under Hong Kong's National Security Law earlier this month, ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Following the closure of a number of Russian state news outlets in the West, this week the Russian ...
LONDON, England: A joint declaration to boost defense and security collaboration was signed between Britain and Lithuania this week. London ...
TOKYO, Japan: U.S. President Joe Biden said this week that he supports calls for Japan to become a permanent member ...
LONDON, England: The UK's Telegraph newspaper has reported that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed that Britain send modern weaponry ...
SHANGHAI, China: The central Shanghai district of Jingan, a key commercial area in China's financial hub, has announced that it ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Following the decision of McDonald's, Seattle-based Starbucks said this week that it will exit the Russian market after ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were stronger across the board on Friday, following a two-day surge on Wall ...
ANKARA, Turkey: The Turkish lira dropped 1 percent in value for an eighth consecutive session to beyond 15.65 against the ...
SHANGHAI, China: Tesla plans to restore production at its Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai to pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels by this ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply for a second day Thursday, following a less hawkish outlook by ...
DETROIT, Michigan: As supplies of new cars and light trucks remain tight due to supply chain issues, U.S. consumers are ...