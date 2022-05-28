Sat, 28 May 2022

Italian, Dutch soccer fans deported after clashes injure 19 police

TIRANA, Albania: Following violent clashes between Dutch and Italian fans and the police ahead of this week's Europa Conference League ...

New Japan lithium-air battery promises power for airplanes

TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry ...

After earlier accepting 1 million migrants, Greece closes borders, sea

ATHENS, Greece: After a sharp increase in attempted entries by migrants through its Aegean islands and land border with Turkey ...

Hong Kong Catholic cardinal urges end to deal with China and Vatican

HONG KONG: In his first public remarks since he was arrested under Hong Kong's National Security Law earlier this month, ...

Bill to close media agencies begins way through Russian parliament

MOSCOW, Russia: Following the closure of a number of Russian state news outlets in the West, this week the Russian ...

UK, Lithuania boost defense cooperation to counter Russian aggression

LONDON, England: A joint declaration to boost defense and security collaboration was signed between Britain and Lithuania this week. London ...

UK to OK Shell's North Sea gas project to provide 6.5% of nation's gas

LONDON, England: UK officials are expected to approve a request by Shell Oil to develop a North Sea gas field, ...

As tourism returns, Spain's hotels raise rates 36% over 2021

MADRID, Spain: Hotels in Spain are seeing a rebound in tourism, increasing their rates by 36 percent in April over ...

Nasdaq Composite leads U.S. stocks in rally, index adds more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks raced ahead on Friday, with technology shares leading the way on signs inflation ...

Hyundai recalls vehicles in US, Canada to replace seat belt part

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to seat-belt mechanisms that could explode and shoot out metal fragments in the event of a crash, ...

Starbucks announces closure of all outlets in Russia

SEATTLE, Washington: Following the decision of McDonald's, Seattle-based Starbucks said this week that it will exit the Russian market after ...

Asian stock markets join global rally, Japan's Nikkei 225 gains 177 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were stronger across the board on Friday, following a two-day surge on Wall ...

