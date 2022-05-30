Mon, 30 May 2022

News RELEASES

International

Albania offers ex-Soviet built naval base to NATO

TIRANA, Albania - Albania has offered NATO the Pashaliman naval base, 110 miles south of the capital Tirana, as "an ...

Italian prosecutors to ask for jail term for former PM Berlusconi

MILAN, Italy: Prosecutors in Milan are seeking a six year prison term for former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi for ...

Romania to continue flying MIG-21 fighters until 2023

BUCHAREST, Romania: Romania's defense ministry has said that it will continue flying its remaining MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets until May ...

Italian, Dutch soccer fans deported after clashes injure 19 police

TIRANA, Albania: Following violent clashes between Dutch and Italian fans and the police ahead of this week's Europa Conference League ...

New Japan lithium-air battery promises power for airplanes

TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry ...

After earlier accepting 1 million migrants, Greece closes borders, sea

ATHENS, Greece: After a sharp increase in attempted entries by migrants through its Aegean islands and land border with Turkey ...

Business

US consumers continue shopping at Costco, quarterly earnings rising

SEATTLE, Washington: As Americans are continuing to spend and store memberships remain largely intact amidst surging inflation, Costco is expected ...

Amazon U.S. clothing store requires apps, touch screens

LOS ANGELES, California: As people are again leaving their homes to go shopping following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Amazon.com ...

UK to investigate anti-competitive Google ad sales

LONDON, England: The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has launched its second investigation into the advertising sales practices of Google.According ...

UK to OK Shell's North Sea gas project to provide 6.5% of nation's gas

LONDON, England: UK officials are expected to approve a request by Shell Oil to develop a North Sea gas field, ...

As tourism returns, Spain's hotels raise rates 36% over 2021

MADRID, Spain: Hotels in Spain are seeing a rebound in tourism, increasing their rates by 36 percent in April over ...

Nasdaq Composite leads U.S. stocks in rally, index adds more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks raced ahead on Friday, with technology shares leading the way on signs inflation ...

