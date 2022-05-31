Tue, 31 May 2022

International

Japan to 'drastically strengthen' military due to unstable Asia

TOKYO, Japan: Japan plans to "drastically strengthen" its military capabilities due to concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could create ...

EU issues first permit for commercial drone deliveries

SOFIA, Bulgaria: The European Union has awarded the first operations certificate to allow drones to perform commercial deliveries by the ...

Nepal plane, 22 passengers disappear in Ghodepani mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal - A small passenger plane carrying 22 people went missing in cloudy weather in the northwest. The 43-year-old ...

New Mexico's largest-ever wildfire started by US Forest Service

TAOS, New Mexico: Two wildfires that have consumed some 312,320 acres in New Mexico were accidentally started by the U.S. ...

Switzerland reports 2 mountain climbers killed, nine hurt by falling ice

ZURICH, Switzerland: Two climbers were killed and nine injured in Switzerland on May 27 when falling ice blocks struck them. ...

Former Louvre head charged with money laundering

PARIS, France: Jean-Luc Martinez, former president of the Louvre museum in Paris, has been charged with selling antiquities.According to the ...

Business

US hedge fund owner charged with $39 million theft

DETROIT, Michigan: A Detroit-area hedge fund has been accused of a $39 million fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...

Stock markets in Asia finish mixed Tuesday, greenback rebounds

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia were mixed on Tuesday, a day after across-the-board gains were recorded.In Japan, the ...

Musk says Tesla cannot build Indian factory till it can sell locally

NEW DELHI, India: Tesla chief Elon Musk has said Tesla cannot manufacture electric vehicles in India until it is first ...

Apple raises starting pay to $22 per hour in bid to staff stores

CUPERTINO, California: Apple is increasing the starting salaries of its retail and corporate employees due to the overall labor shortage, ...

United Kingsdom announces 25 percent energy windfall tax

LONDON, England: Alongside a 15 billion pound package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills, Rishi Sunak, ...

Buyers rush stock markets in Asia and Europe as U.S. closes for Memorial Day

LONDON, UK - Stocks in Asia and Europe rose sharply on Monday.With U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day, bourses in ...

Movie Review

American Murder: The Family Next Door