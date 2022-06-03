Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LONDON, England: As UK air passengers face ongoing disruptions ahead of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend, major holiday company ...
BERLIN, Germany: The German finance ministry has announced that the country will change its constitution to allow for a special ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's defense ministry has said that Taiwanese fighters were scrambled to intercept 30 Chinese air force fighter jets ...
KATHMANDU, Nepal: Nepalese authorities have suspended a search for a passenger plane operated by privately owned Tara Air which went ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian officials were offering little hope for 26 people who remain missing after a boat with 43 people ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Army said it has signed a contract worth $625 million with Raytheon Technologies to purchase 1,468 ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the rebound."The market is on pins ...
REDMOND, Washington: After announcing that Starlink now offers satellite internet in seven more countries, reaching a total of 32 countries ...
BERLIN, Germany: Germany's annual inflation rate reached 7.9 percent in May, its highest level since the winter of 1973-1974 when ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed lower on Thursday as investors struggled with inflation fears and the ongoing ...
NEW DELHI, India: The Indian power ministry said that due to concerns about shortages causing power outages, Coal India, the ...
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's National Assembly has approved a $49.5 billion supplementary budget to support businesses that were harmed ...