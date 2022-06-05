SEOUL, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired eight short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday.

The JCS said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang from around 9:08 a.m. to 9:43 a.m. local time, adding that the South Korean military was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States while reinforcing surveillance and vigilance.

It marked the 18th projectile launch by the DPRK this year and also the third since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office on May 10, according to Yonhap news agency.

The presidential office said that a national security council meeting is planned to be convened to discuss the missile launches by the DPRK.