PYONGYANG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reported more than 73,780 new fevered cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours through 0900 GMT on Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of fevered persons in the country reached 4.07 million, of whom more than 3.93 million have recovered, according to the KCNA, citing information from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The rate of fever outbreaks nationwide has decreased by about 6 percent daily since May 15, indicating the country's anti-epidemic campaign is gaining ground, according to the KCNA.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected after samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital Pyongyang on May 8, marking the first time that COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.