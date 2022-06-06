Mon, 06 Jun 2022

Ohio weighs allowing teachers to carry guns after 24 hours of training

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Following numerous school shootings throughout the United States, Ohio is working to finalize laws to allow school teachers ...

Undernourished mountain lion found hiding in California school

PESCADERO, California: Local authorities said an empty high school classroom in northern California was invaded by a young mountain lion, ...

Empire State Building lit purple, gold for Queen Elizabeth Jubilee

NEW YORK, New York: New York's Empire State Building was lit in purple andgold lights on June 3 to honor ...

Turkey conducts largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish security forces conducted their largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities, issuing arrest warrants for 143 people suspected ...

First African swine fever vaccine for pig herds developed by Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it has developed a vaccine for pigs to fight African swine fever, potentially becoming ...

Iranian hackers targeted Boston Children's Hospital in 2021 says FBI

WASHINGTON D.C.: FBI Director Christopher Wray said that hackers sponsored by the Iranian government attempted a "despicable" cyber attack against ...

Australia's large wheat planting expected to ease world supply woes

SINGAPORE: Easing concerns over tight global inventories, Australia is set for a third year of near-record wheat harvests in 2022. ...

Thailand says demand for edible insects up 29%

BANGKOK, Thailand: The Thai Food Processors Association is predicting that there will be increased demand for exports of edible insects ...

GM is first to get OK for self-driving cars in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: After overcoming objections by city officials this week, General Motors subsidiary Cruise became the first company to ...

To drive down inflation, Ukraine raises interest rates to 25%

KYIV, Ukraine: In an effort to prevent double-digit inflation and protect its currency, which has collapsed since Russia's invasion, Ukraine ...

US labor market maintains strength, layoffs at record low

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In April, U.S. job openings decreased, but remained at considerably high levels, indicating that salaries ...

U.S. airlines see 'No evidence of recession'

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta and United Airlines officials have said there is no evidence of an impending U.S. economic recession, stressing ...

