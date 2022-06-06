Mon, 06 Jun 2022

International

U.S. updates Taiwan policy, does not support independence

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The U.S. State Department has changed the wording on its website's fact sheet on Taiwan, again stating that ...

Ohio weighs allowing teachers to carry guns after 24 hours of training

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Following numerous school shootings throughout the United States, Ohio is working to finalize laws to allow school teachers ...

Undernourished mountain lion found hiding in California school

PESCADERO, California: Local authorities said an empty high school classroom in northern California was invaded by a young mountain lion, ...

Empire State Building lit purple, gold for Queen Elizabeth Jubilee

NEW YORK, New York: New York's Empire State Building was lit in purple andgold lights on June 3 to honor ...

Turkey conducts largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish security forces conducted their largest-ever raids on gangs stealing antiquities, issuing arrest warrants for 143 people suspected ...

First African swine fever vaccine for pig herds developed by Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it has developed a vaccine for pigs to fight African swine fever, potentially becoming ...

Business

Stocks in Asia generally higher on upbeat U.S. data

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the mend on Monday, on the back of a positive payrolls ...

Airlines step up push to get U.S. to drop COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON D.C.: As international air travel from the U.S. remains 14 percent below pre-Pandemic figures, U.S. airlines are lobbying the ...

Australia's large wheat planting expected to ease world supply woes

SINGAPORE: Easing concerns over tight global inventories, Australia is set for a third year of near-record wheat harvests in 2022. ...

Thailand says demand for edible insects up 29%

BANGKOK, Thailand: The Thai Food Processors Association is predicting that there will be increased demand for exports of edible insects ...

GM is first to get OK for self-driving cars in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: After overcoming objections by city officials this week, General Motors subsidiary Cruise became the first company to ...

To drive down inflation, Ukraine raises interest rates to 25%

KYIV, Ukraine: In an effort to prevent double-digit inflation and protect its currency, which has collapsed since Russia's invasion, Ukraine ...

