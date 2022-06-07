SEOUL, June 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korea and the United States on Tuesday conducted their joint air maneuver exercise, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The South Korean air force mobilized 16 fighter jets, including four F-35A stealth jets mounted with precise guided missiles, while the air force of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) sent four warplanes.

The air maneuvers were carried out over the western waters of South Korea, but no live-fire exercise was staged.

It came a day after the two allies jointly test-fired eight ground-to-ground ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of South Korea.

The DPRK launched eight short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters from four different areas on Sunday.

The DPRK's missile launches came a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their three-day joint maritime exercises near the Korean Peninsula involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.