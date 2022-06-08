American envoy: Russia, China not working with U.S. on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: The U.S. nuclear envoy has declared that China and Russia are not interested in working with Washington to control North Korea's nuclear and missile arsenal.



The statement came after Beijing and Moscow vetoed a U.S. proposal at the United Nations to impose new sanctions.



During meetings held with South Korean and Japanese counterparts, U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim said it was in the interest of China and Russia to cooperate with Washington, which still aims to engage with them to pressure Pyongyang.



He also spoke of Biden's willingness to participate in summits with the North, but only if meaningful progress can be made.



In Seoul, U.S. Representative Kim met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. The last time the three countries' nuclear envoys met was in February in Hawaii.