American envoy: Russia, China not working with U.S. on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: The U.S. nuclear envoy has declared that China and Russia are not interested in working with Washington ...

Report: Japan birth rate at record low, reaching 1.3 births per woman

TOKYO, Japan: Data released by the Japanese government last week showed that in 2021, Japan witnessed a record low number ...

Three probe panels formed to investigate deadly fire incident in Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh - At least 12 firefighters were killed while attempting to extinguish a fire at an inland container depot ...

The Lancet: More than 100 people die from firearms each day in U.S.

An epidemic of preventable violence is killing and harming Americans-especially, children and adolescents. On May 24, an 18-year-old man killed ...

No relief for Argentina, inflation to reach 72.6% says Central Bank

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Analysts at Argentina's central bank have raised their predictions, saying inflation in Argentina will reach 72.6 percent ...

U.S. updates Taiwan policy, does not support independence

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The U.S. State Department has changed the wording on its website's fact sheet on Taiwan, again stating that ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets rally, Nasdaq cruises 114 points higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday despite concerns from the U.S. Treasury about "unacceptable inflation.""We currently ...

US reopens baby formula plant following massive shortages

STURGIS, Michigan: Abbott Laboratories has announced the reopening of its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, helping ease a ...

Fiat-Chrysler's Stellantis pleads guilty in U.S. diesel probe

DETROIT, Michigan: The U.S.-based business of Fiat-Chrysler's Stellantis pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy last week and agreed to pay a ...

Australian stocks fall as Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by half percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The majority of stock markets in Asia skidded lower on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of ...

With supplies unavailable, Lego closes business in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian reseller of children's toy company Lego said it was temporarily "freezing" some of its stores in ...

As Covid lessens, Japan reopens borders to foreign tourists

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's government might resume a program to subsidize foreign tourist expenses, in a bid to revitalize its tourism ...

