Thu, 09 Jun 2022

International

Albania parliament elects General Bajram Begaj as eighth president

TIRANA, Albania: After no candidates were nominated following three rounds of voting this weekend, Albania's parliament elected top military official ...

Australian court hits Google for more than $700,000 for defamation of politician

CANBERRA, Australia - Google has been ordered to pay John Barilaro, the former New South Wales state deputy premier, $715,000 ...

Chinese high-speed train derails, 1 killed, 8 injured

BEIJING, China: The driver of a high-speed train in southern China was killed and eight passengers were injured after the ...

Japanese man, 83, says he's ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

TOKYO, Japan: An 83-year-old Japanese man, Kenichi Horie, has emerged as the oldest person in the world to complete a ...

Japan expected to attend NATO meeting to discuss Ukraine war

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making plans to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit to ...

American envoy: Russia, China not working with U.S. on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: The U.S. nuclear envoy has declared that China and Russia are not interested in working with Washington ...

Business

Asian stocks end mostly lower ahead of ECB meeting

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent Thursday sliding ahead of the meeting of the European Central Bank later ...

Sales of new cars in UK fall to 30 year low in May

LONDON, England: New car registrations in the UK fell nearly 21 percent last month for the second weakest May in ...

US consumers paying $5 per gallon for gasoline

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. gas prices rose to a new record high, with the national average approaching $5 per gallon.According to ...

U.S. stocks shunned as uncertainty grips markets, Nasdaq loses 89 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday as fears of continued Fed tightening continued to grip the ...

Gunmen kill 50 during Sunday mass at Nigeria church

ONDO, Nigeria: Lawmakers in Ondo state have confirmed that gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic ...

Minimum wage in Germany to rise to 12 euros per hour

BERLIN, Germany: Fulfilling a key campaign pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during last year's election campaign, the German parliament ...

