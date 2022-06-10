Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
TIRANA, Albania: After no candidates were nominated following three rounds of voting this weekend, Albania's parliament elected top military official ...
CANBERRA, Australia - Google has been ordered to pay John Barilaro, the former New South Wales state deputy premier, $715,000 ...
BEIJING, China: The driver of a high-speed train in southern China was killed and eight passengers were injured after the ...
TOKYO, Japan: An 83-year-old Japanese man, Kenichi Horie, has emerged as the oldest person in the world to complete a ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making plans to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit to ...
SEOUL, South Korea: The U.S. nuclear envoy has declared that China and Russia are not interested in working with Washington ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent Thursday sliding ahead of the meeting of the European Central Bank later ...
LONDON, England: New car registrations in the UK fell nearly 21 percent last month for the second weakest May in ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. gas prices rose to a new record high, with the national average approaching $5 per gallon.According to ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday as fears of continued Fed tightening continued to grip the ...
ONDO, Nigeria: Lawmakers in Ondo state have confirmed that gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic ...
BERLIN, Germany: Fulfilling a key campaign pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during last year's election campaign, the German parliament ...