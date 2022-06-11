PYONGYANG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 45,540 fever cases were reported in the past 24 hours through 0900 GMT on Thursday in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, with zero deaths, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

This is the first time that the daily new fever cases have dropped below 50,000 since a peak of more than 390,000 on May 15.

From late April till Thursday, the total number of fevered persons in the country has reached nearly 4.35 million, of which more than 4.26 million have recovered, with a recovery rate of 98 percent, the report said, citing information by the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

Despite progress made in the anti-epidemic campaign, "party organizations at all levels conduct information activities to make sure that officials, working people and other citizens reject indolence, relaxation, carelessness and slackness, further raise their consciousness of crisis and sense of responsibility and retain high alertness and voluntary unity," the KCNA said in another report.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected after samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital Pyongyang on May 8, marking the first time that COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.