Sat, 11 Jun 2022

News RELEASES

International

UK calls for probe of alleged Russian grain theft from Ukraine

LONDON, England: The UK's farming minister, Victoria Prentis, has called for an investigation into alleged theft by Russia of grain ...

Global growth reduced to 2.9 percent by World Bank

WASHINGTON D.C.: The World Bank has downgraded its global growth forecast for 2022 to 2.9 percent, warning that many countries ...

In trial for murder of Dutch reporter, prosecutors seek life sentences

THE HAGUE: On the first day of the trial following the killing of celebrity crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, ...

In war against media, Russia fines US outlet $325,000 for 'fake news'

MOSCOW, Russia: U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has been fined $325,000 by Russia for not deleting what Moscow ...

Albania parliament elects General Bajram Begaj as eighth president

TIRANA, Albania: After no candidates were nominated following three rounds of voting this weekend, Albania's parliament elected top military official ...

Australian court hits Google for more than $700,000 for defamation of politician

CANBERRA, Australia - Google has been ordered to pay John Barilaro, the former New South Wales state deputy premier, $715,000 ...

Business

U.S. stocks plunge, Nasdaq drops 414 points, Dow Jones 818 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged on Friday after inflation across the nation rose to levels not seen ...

Tourism industry hard hit by Covid-19 pandemic hopes improvement

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The government in Bangladesh has announced a TK1,000 crore incentive package for the tourism industry to help ...

New Oslo art museum to house five museums at cost of $630 million

OSLO, Norway: Norway will open a new National Museum to the public this week, which showcases the collections of five ...

Asian stock markets sell off, Australian All Ordinaries falls 95 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia motored lower on Friday, in line with U.S., European, and UK markets.In Japan, ...

US power usage expected to grow, along with economy

WASHINGTON D.C.: In its Short Term Energy Outlook released this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said amidst economic growth, ...

Drug middlemen are target of US probe of pharmacy prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst the surging costs of prescription drugs such as insulin, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it is ...

