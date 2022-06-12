Sun, 12 Jun 2022

Crime, homelessness causes recall of San Francisco district attorney

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a closely watched test of frustrations over rising crime and gun violence in the U.S., San ...

Fearing shortages, Turkey unsuccessful in negotiating grain deal

ANKARA, Turkey: As Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end ...

Germany says will not recognize Taliban government

BERLIN, Germany: Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, said Germany will not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan as long as ...

UK calls for probe of alleged Russian grain theft from Ukraine

LONDON, England: The UK's farming minister, Victoria Prentis, has called for an investigation into alleged theft by Russia of grain ...

Global growth reduced to 2.9 percent by World Bank

WASHINGTON D.C.: The World Bank has downgraded its global growth forecast for 2022 to 2.9 percent, warning that many countries ...

In trial for murder of Dutch reporter, prosecutors seek life sentences

THE HAGUE: On the first day of the trial following the killing of celebrity crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, ...

Walmart tests trucks powered with electric, hydrogen, gas

BENTON, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it is expanding its experimental transportation programs with manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural ...

Australia probes Airbnb for confusing pricing using US dollars

CANBERRA, Australia: As part of its efforts to widen the monitoring of global technology platforms, Australia's antitrust regulator, the Australian ...

U.S. stocks plunge, Nasdaq drops 414 points, Dow Jones 818 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged on Friday after inflation across the nation rose to levels not seen ...

Tourism industry hard hit by Covid-19 pandemic hopes improvement

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The government in Bangladesh has announced a TK1,000 crore incentive package for the tourism industry to help ...

New Oslo art museum to house five museums at cost of $630 million

OSLO, Norway: Norway will open a new National Museum to the public this week, which showcases the collections of five ...

Asian stock markets sell off, Australian All Ordinaries falls 95 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia motored lower on Friday, in line with U.S., European, and UK markets.In Japan, ...

