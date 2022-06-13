The people of the DPRK hail Moscow's efforts to "safeguard the dignity" of Russia, Kim Jong-un has said

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assured Russian President Vladimir Putin of his people's "full support" for Moscow's efforts "to safeguard the dignity, security and right to the development of the country," in a congratulatory message on Russia Day.

Kim said on Sunday that the unwavering stance of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is "to cherish the relationship between the two countries, which has been passed down through... history."

"Under your leadership, the Russian people boldly overcame all kinds of challenges and difficulties encountered in realizing the cause of justice to safeguard the dignity, security and right to the development of the country, and are achieving great results, and our people are giving their full support for this," the North Korean leader told Putin.

Kim also expressed hope that the "strategic and tactical cooperation" between Russia and the DPRK will be strengthened.

In early March, the DPRK, which is heavily sanctioned by the US, was one of five countries to vote against a UN resolution condemning the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Pyongyang accused the "hegemonic policy" of the US of fueling the conflict.

In May, Russia and China for the first time used their vetoes to block a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution aimed at strengthening international sanctions on North Korea. The countries had not vetoed any of the previous North Korea sanctions packages implemented since 2006, when the DPRK conducted its first nuclear test.

Since the launch of its military operation in Ukraine in late February, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world. North Korea is currently in fourth place on the list.