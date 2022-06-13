SEOUL, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired multiple projectiles, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The projectiles were presumed to be fired from multiple rocket launchers. The South Korean military detected the multiple trajectories from 8:07 a.m. to 11:03 a.m. local time, the JCS said in a statement.

It noted that the South Korean military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance while maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States.

A week earlier, the DPRK fired eight short-range ballistic missiles eastward from four different areas.

The DPRK has conducted projectile launches four times since the new government of South Korea was inaugurated on May 10.