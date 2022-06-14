Tue, 14 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
82
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Concerns raised as Cambodia prepares naval base for China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: A Chinese official has announced that an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia has been strengthened as a naval ...

Nuclear-powered states responsible for starting most Wars

As our world spirals toward the catastrophe of nuclear war, there has never been a greater need for a new ...

UK court rules government can deport illegal migrants

LONDON, England: Britain's High Court has ruled that the government is within its rights to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. ...

Sources claim Indonesian navy stops tankers, demands payments

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Two sources report that Indonesian naval officers have demanded $375,000 to release a fuel tanker detained last week ...

Pope cancels Africa trip as torn ligament heals slowly in knee

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has canceled his July trip to Africa, as the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment continues to limit ...

US to end use of plastics on public lands, national parks, by 2032

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Interior Department said that it will phase out single-use plastic products on public lands, including in ...

Business

Section
Taiwan threatens WTO action as China halts fish imports

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan has threatened to take action against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after Beijing suspended imports ...

Nasdaq loses nearly 5 percent as sellers swarm Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - The slow-winding crash in U.S. stocks continued on Monday with share prices falling to steep ...

Smithfield to close California plant due to rising state-imposed costs

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the ...

Report: With sales down, Revlon Cosmetics expected to file bankruptcy

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc. could file for bankruptcy this week, the Wall Street Journal has ...

Asian stock markets reel with across-the board losses

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia cratered on Monday with major losses being recorded across the board.The U.S. dollar gathered ...

US law would stop big tech from directing searches to themselves

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and lawmakers from both parties have announced that they have enough votes in the ...

Movie Review

Dr. Phibes Rises Again