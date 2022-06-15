Wed, 15 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Zelensky praises help from British during visit of UK defense minister

KYIV, Ukraine: During talks held last week with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who is visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, ...

Concerns raised as Cambodia prepares naval base for China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: A Chinese official has announced that an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia has been strengthened as a naval ...

Nuclear-powered states responsible for starting most Wars

As our world spirals toward the catastrophe of nuclear war, there has never been a greater need for a new ...

UK court rules government can deport illegal migrants

LONDON, England: Britain's High Court has ruled that the government is within its rights to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. ...

Sources claim Indonesian navy stops tankers, demands payments

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Two sources report that Indonesian naval officers have demanded $375,000 to release a fuel tanker detained last week ...

Pope cancels Africa trip as torn ligament heals slowly in knee

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has canceled his July trip to Africa, as the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment continues to limit ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia directionless, greenback trims gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with Chinese markets rebounding, while elsewhere stocks trended lower.The ...

UK seeks answers as fuel taxes reduced but prices go up

LONDON, England: As fuel prices have hit unprecedented highs, the UK government has asked the country's competition watchdog, the Competition ...

Following airlines' lobbying, US ends international Covid testing

WASHINGTON D.C.: After intense lobbying by the airlines and travel industries, the U.S. has dropped a 17-month policy requiring people ...

U.S. stocks tread water as dollar continues to soar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were treading water Tuesday after relentless losses over recent days.The U.S. dollar ...

Nearly all of Portugal suffering from severe drought since May

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal's weather service IPMA has reported that almost the whole of Portugal is suffering through a severe drought, ...

Asian stocks remain on the defense, Aussie and Kiwi markets fare worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell sharply in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, but elsewhere the intense selling of ...

Movie Review

Breakdown