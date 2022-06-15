PYONGYANG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 29,910 fever cases were reported in the past 24 hours through 0900 GMT on Tuesday in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, with zero deaths, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

From late April till Tuesday, the total number of fevered persons in the country has reached 4.53 million, of which nearly 4.48 million have recovered, with a recovery rate of 98.8 percent, the report said, citing information by the state emergency pandemic prevention headquarters. The total death toll since late April stands at 72.

Meanwhile, the central emergency anti-pandemic sector is re-examining and re-setting the assignments for every department and official in line with the specific conditions before coping with the ever-changing anti-pandemic situation, it said.

According to the report, officials of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Public Health have seriously analyzed and reviewed successes, experience and lessons drawn from the work of the last month since the maximum emergency anti-pandemic system came into force, and rapidly mapped out the written measures for maintaining and consolidating the anti-pandemic stability.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected after samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital Pyongyang on May 8, marking the first time that COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.