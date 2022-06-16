Thu, 16 Jun 2022

Zelensky praises help from British during visit of UK defense minister

KYIV, Ukraine: During talks held last week with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who is visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, ...

Concerns raised as Cambodia prepares naval base for China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: A Chinese official has announced that an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia has been strengthened as a naval ...

Nuclear-powered states responsible for starting most Wars

As our world spirals toward the catastrophe of nuclear war, there has never been a greater need for a new ...

UK court rules government can deport illegal migrants

LONDON, England: Britain's High Court has ruled that the government is within its rights to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. ...

Sources claim Indonesian navy stops tankers, demands payments

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Two sources report that Indonesian naval officers have demanded $375,000 to release a fuel tanker detained last week ...

Pope cancels Africa trip as torn ligament heals slowly in knee

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has canceled his July trip to Africa, as the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment continues to limit ...

Asian stocks on the defensive, U.S. dollar claws back overnight losses

SYDNEY, NSW. Australia - Stocks in Asia struggled to make headway on Thursday, despite a significant rebound on Wall Street, ...

Amazon drone deliveries will land in home back yards, says company

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has announced that customers in Lockeford, California would be among the first to receive home deliveries by ...

Spotify creates group to reduce harmful content

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Luxembourg: Spotify Technology SA has announced that it has formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide third-party input ...

U.S. stocks advance after Fed hikes rates, downgrades economic outlook

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street sprang a surprise rebound on Wednesday despite an aggressive hiking of interest rates ...

Sanctions cause 30% drop in mall traffic, says Russian developer

MOSCOW, Russia: The son of one of Russia's most prominent property developers has been quoted as saying that Russian shopping ...

Crisis in Iran as currency reaches lowest ever

TEHRAN, Iran: As talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal with the world's powers remained deadlocked this week, the Iranian rial ...

