Sat, 18 Jun 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

Zelensky praises help from British during visit of UK defense minister

KYIV, Ukraine: During talks held last week with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who is visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, ...

Concerns raised as Cambodia prepares naval base for China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: A Chinese official has announced that an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia has been strengthened as a naval ...

Nuclear-powered states responsible for starting most Wars

As our world spirals toward the catastrophe of nuclear war, there has never been a greater need for a new ...

UK court rules government can deport illegal migrants

LONDON, England: Britain's High Court has ruled that the government is within its rights to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. ...

Sources claim Indonesian navy stops tankers, demands payments

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Two sources report that Indonesian naval officers have demanded $375,000 to release a fuel tanker detained last week ...

Pope cancels Africa trip as torn ligament heals slowly in knee

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has canceled his July trip to Africa, as the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment continues to limit ...

Wall Street divided ahead of weekend, Nasdaq adds 152 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday amidst continued turmoil in equity, currency, and credit ...

Airline traffic in Ireland back to 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels

DUBLIN, Ireland - International travel to and from Ireland has picked up remarkably, according to a report issued earlier this ...

Ford recalls Mustang EVs, says software fix needed

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor has recalled some 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles in the U.S.Officials said the recall was caused ...

Stocks in Asia generally slide,. Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses advance

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally plummeted on Friday, although in China investors bid share markets higher.In Japan, ...

Boeing delivers 165 aircraft in 2022, 29 737 MAX jets in May

SEATTLE, Washington: Amidst supply chain issues and regulatory hurdles, U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced it had delivered 29 of its ...

Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen, main park remains shut

SHANGHAI, China: Shanghai Disney Resort has announced the reopening of Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel this week.However, the main Disneyland ...

