Tue, 21 Jun 2022

News RELEASES

International

U.S. senators press TikTok on posting Russian 'pro-war propaganda'

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports from Russia ...

China launches aircraft carrier, named after province facing Taiwan

BEIJING, China: China's third aircraft carrier set sail this week, adding significant strength to its naval forces. The new carrier, ...

Bangladesh: Drowning third leading cause of children's death

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh has the world's highest child drowning rate. Drowning is the third leading cause of death among ...

Judge rules tanker partly responsible for collision with US navy ship

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York court ruled this week that Energetic Tank Inc is 20 percent responsible, ...

UK says it might transfer more anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

LONDON, England: Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said this week that the UK is considering providing the Ukraine with additional anti-ship ...

100 business leaders urge US Congress to pass China competition bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: The chief executives of Alphabet, Amazon.com and Microsoft, along with more than 100 other company officials, have urged ...

Business

AMC shareholders vote against $19 mln pay package for CEO's

LEAWOOD, Kansas: Shareholders of AMC Entertainment have rejected proposed executive compensations, including $19 million for CEO Adam Aron. The rejection ...

Hyundai hopes to sell small electric cars in India, says official

NEW DELHI, India: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has begun work on a small electric car for India aimed at ...

Boeing seeks to smooth out 737 MAX production by stockpiling parts

SEATTLE, Washington: Following the impact of the Covid lockdowns followed by supply chain shortages, Boeing company has reported that it ...

Tesla price rise due to supply shortages, inflation, says company

AUSTIN, Texas: Amidst ongoing global supply chain issues and surging raw material costs, Tesla has again raised the prices on ...

EU plans to collect minimum corporate tax blocked by Hungary

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Hungary has blocked a global agreement on imposing a minimum corporate tax rate earlier proposed by the Organization ...

As sales end due to Ukraine war, Ikea to sell Russian factories

OSLO, Sweden: Swedish furniture company IKEA has said that due to the significant deterioration in supply chains around the world, ...

