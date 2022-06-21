Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports from Russia ...
BEIJING, China: China's third aircraft carrier set sail this week, adding significant strength to its naval forces. The new carrier, ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh has the world's highest child drowning rate. Drowning is the third leading cause of death among ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York court ruled this week that Energetic Tank Inc is 20 percent responsible, ...
LONDON, England: Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said this week that the UK is considering providing the Ukraine with additional anti-ship ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The chief executives of Alphabet, Amazon.com and Microsoft, along with more than 100 other company officials, have urged ...
LEAWOOD, Kansas: Shareholders of AMC Entertainment have rejected proposed executive compensations, including $19 million for CEO Adam Aron. The rejection ...
NEW DELHI, India: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has begun work on a small electric car for India aimed at ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Following the impact of the Covid lockdowns followed by supply chain shortages, Boeing company has reported that it ...
AUSTIN, Texas: Amidst ongoing global supply chain issues and surging raw material costs, Tesla has again raised the prices on ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Hungary has blocked a global agreement on imposing a minimum corporate tax rate earlier proposed by the Organization ...
OSLO, Sweden: Swedish furniture company IKEA has said that due to the significant deterioration in supply chains around the world, ...