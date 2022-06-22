Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Since the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, most Afghan girls have been banned from going to ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's top court has ruled that the government is not liable for damages to those who suffered losses ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports from Russia ...
BEIJING, China: China's third aircraft carrier set sail this week, adding significant strength to its naval forces. The new carrier, ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh has the world's highest child drowning rate. Drowning is the third leading cause of death among ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York court ruled this week that Energetic Tank Inc is 20 percent responsible, ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The White House has begun a summer-long initiative, entitled the "Talent Pipeline Challenge" to encourage labor unions and ...
San Francisco, California: A $19 million bid has won a charity auction for the opportunity to dine with financier Warren ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday with broad-based gains the order of the day. Only Chinese ...
BOSTON, Massachusetts: U.S. airlines were forced to cancel over 2,800 flights late last week after the Northeast was buffeted by ...
LEAWOOD, Kansas: Shareholders of AMC Entertainment have rejected proposed executive compensations, including $19 million for CEO Adam Aron. The rejection ...
NEW DELHI, India: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has begun work on a small electric car for India aimed at ...