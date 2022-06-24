Fri, 24 Jun 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
After schools closed in Afghanistan, students graduate in Iraq

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Since the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, most Afghan girls have been banned from going to ...

Japan top court says government cannot be sued for Fukushima disaster

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's top court has ruled that the government is not liable for damages to those who suffered losses ...

U.S. senators press TikTok on posting Russian 'pro-war propaganda'

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports from Russia ...

China launches aircraft carrier, named after province facing Taiwan

BEIJING, China: China's third aircraft carrier set sail this week, adding significant strength to its naval forces. The new carrier, ...

Bangladesh: Drowning third leading cause of children's death

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh has the world's highest child drowning rate. Drowning is the third leading cause of death among ...

Judge rules tanker partly responsible for collision with US navy ship

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A New York court ruled this week that Energetic Tank Inc is 20 percent responsible, ...

Business

Section
Cathay Pacific adds planes to Hong Kong, seeks to reopen after Covid

HONG KONG: Impacted by strict quarantine rules that caused a 98 percent drop in passengers, executives from Hong Kong carrier ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 174 points in broad Wall Street rally

NEW YORK, New York - A softening of bond yields Thursday helped to underpin U.S. stock prices."What we're seeing here ...

Report: UK property prices rise slowest since January

LONDON, England: Prices for British homes this month rose at the slowest rate since January, as the cost of living ...

Two years to reduce inflation to 2 percent, predicts Fed's Mester

CLEVELAND, Ohio: It will take two years for U.S. inflation to fall to the central bank's 2 percent target, Cleveland ...

Asian stock markets move higher, U.S. dollar recovers overnight losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded higher on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 21.70 points or ...

Russian gas cut off causes EU to return to coal power

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Amidst Europe's response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent reduction of the deliveries of Russian gas, Germany, ...

Movie Review

