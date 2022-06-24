Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Canada says 1950s defense systems to be updated at cost of billions

OTTAWA, Canada: Over the next six years, Canada will spend $4.9 billion Canadian (US$3.8 billion) to modernize its aging military ...

EU, India hope for free trade agreement by 2023, says officials

NEW DELHI, India: The European Union and India have relaunched talks to implement a free trade agreement, aimed to be ...

UK Armed Forces Chief: British must be capable of fighting in Europe

LONDON, England: UK General Patrick Sanders, the new Chief of the General Staff, has told troops that Britain must be ...

Church in largely Catholic Lithuania opposes same-sex partnership bill

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Quoting Pope Francis' argument that civil unions distort the concept of marriage and family, Lithuanian bishops have called ...

Biden to speak with China's Xi, deciding on easing tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he is planning to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, ...

Large numbers of Cubans seeking entry to US over Mexican border

HAVANA, Cuba: In interviews while waiting in lines outside the Colombian, Mexican and Panamanian embassies in Havana, Cubans have expressed ...

Positive end to week for Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 advances 321 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made solid gains on Friday in a positive end to the week.In Japan, ...

China keeps up with demand for power during ongoing heat wave

BEIJING, China: Amidst warmer-than-normal weather, power consumption surged in the Chinese provinces north of the Yangtze river, with regions such ...

Cathay Pacific adds planes to Hong Kong, seeks to reopen after Covid

HONG KONG: Impacted by strict quarantine rules that caused a 98 percent drop in passengers, executives from Hong Kong carrier ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 174 points in broad Wall Street rally

NEW YORK, New York - A softening of bond yields Thursday helped to underpin U.S. stock prices."What we're seeing here ...

Report: UK property prices rise slowest since January

LONDON, England: Prices for British homes this month rose at the slowest rate since January, as the cost of living ...

Two years to reduce inflation to 2 percent, predicts Fed's Mester

CLEVELAND, Ohio: It will take two years for U.S. inflation to fall to the central bank's 2 percent target, Cleveland ...

