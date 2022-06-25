Sat, 25 Jun 2022

News

International

Canada says 1950s defense systems to be updated at cost of billions

OTTAWA, Canada: Over the next six years, Canada will spend $4.9 billion Canadian (US$3.8 billion) to modernize its aging military ...

EU, India hope for free trade agreement by 2023, says officials

NEW DELHI, India: The European Union and India have relaunched talks to implement a free trade agreement, aimed to be ...

UK Armed Forces Chief: British must be capable of fighting in Europe

LONDON, England: UK General Patrick Sanders, the new Chief of the General Staff, has told troops that Britain must be ...

Church in largely Catholic Lithuania opposes same-sex partnership bill

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Quoting Pope Francis' argument that civil unions distort the concept of marriage and family, Lithuanian bishops have called ...

Biden to speak with China's Xi, deciding on easing tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he is planning to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, ...

Large numbers of Cubans seeking entry to US over Mexican border

HAVANA, Cuba: In interviews while waiting in lines outside the Colombian, Mexican and Panamanian embassies in Havana, Cubans have expressed ...

Business

Wall Street rallies hard, Nasdag gains more than three percent

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks on Wall Street and around the globe rallied hard on Friday pushing the major ...

Detroit automakers tell workers mask wearing now optional

DETROIT, Michigan: Detroit's three big automakers - General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV - have announced that wearing ...

Chinese developer says will accept wheat as payment for new house

HONG KONG: To cope with the weakening property market, developers in China are coming up with innovative ways to attract ...

Positive end to week for Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 advances 321 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made solid gains on Friday in a positive end to the week.In Japan, ...

China keeps up with demand for power during ongoing heat wave

BEIJING, China: Amidst warmer-than-normal weather, power consumption surged in the Chinese provinces north of the Yangtze river, with regions such ...

UK government pledges action after inflation rises 9.1% in May

LONDON, England: Surging food prices in the UK pushed consumer price inflation to 9.1 percent last month, a 40-year record ...

