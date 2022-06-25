Sat, 25 Jun 2022

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Canada says 1950s defense systems to be updated at cost of billions

OTTAWA, Canada: Over the next six years, Canada will spend $4.9 billion Canadian (US$3.8 billion) to modernize its aging military ...

EU, India hope for free trade agreement by 2023, says officials

NEW DELHI, India: The European Union and India have relaunched talks to implement a free trade agreement, aimed to be ...

Russian rouble stronger, consumer prices falling

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's consumer price index has fallen by 0.12 percent for the third consecutive week.This drop in the consumer ...

US businesses raise possible US-Taiwan free trade agreement

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan has recommended that the United States "urgently" initiate talks with Taiwan ...

Wall Street rallies hard, Nasdag gains more than three percent

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks on Wall Street and around the globe rallied hard on Friday pushing the major ...

Detroit automakers tell workers mask wearing now optional

DETROIT, Michigan: Detroit's three big automakers - General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV - have announced that wearing ...

Chinese developer says will accept wheat as payment for new house

HONG KONG: To cope with the weakening property market, developers in China are coming up with innovative ways to attract ...

Positive end to week for Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 advances 321 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made solid gains on Friday in a positive end to the week.In Japan, ...

