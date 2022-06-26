Sun, 26 Jun 2022

International

Section
UK's Telegraph news block in Russia due to war coverage

MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...

Airbus captain tries to land at Lahore runway closed two years ago

LAHORE, Pakistan - An Airbus 320 carrying 171 passengers narrowly avoided an accident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Pakistan's second-largest ...

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Business

Section
As US average home price reaches $400,000, sales fall

WASHINGTON D.C.: As average home prices surged to a record high, reaching the $400,000 mark for the first time, and ...

Russian rouble stronger, consumer prices falling

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's consumer price index has fallen by 0.12 percent for the third consecutive week.This drop in the consumer ...

US businesses raise possible US-Taiwan free trade agreement

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan has recommended that the United States "urgently" initiate talks with Taiwan ...

Wall Street rallies hard, Nasdag gains more than three percent

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks on Wall Street and around the globe rallied hard on Friday pushing the major ...

Detroit automakers tell workers mask wearing now optional

DETROIT, Michigan: Detroit's three big automakers - General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV - have announced that wearing ...

Chinese developer says will accept wheat as payment for new house

HONG KONG: To cope with the weakening property market, developers in China are coming up with innovative ways to attract ...

