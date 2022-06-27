Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
82
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
UK's Telegraph news block in Russia due to war coverage

MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...

Airbus captain tries to land at Lahore runway closed two years ago

LAHORE, Pakistan - An Airbus 320 carrying 171 passengers narrowly avoided an accident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Pakistan's second-largest ...

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Business

Section
One-third of car sales might be electric by 2028, says analysts

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Electric vehicle (EV) sales could reach 33 percent globally by 2028, and 54 percent by ...

G-7 meeting to hear bids to stop biofuel to reduce food prices

BERLIN, Germany: To prevent large increases in food prices, officials from G7 countries, including Germany and the UK, will push ...

Announcement expected this week to ban Juul e-cigarettes in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to order Juul Labs to stop selling its e-cigarettes ...

As US average home price reaches $400,000, sales fall

WASHINGTON D.C.: As average home prices surged to a record high, reaching the $400,000 mark for the first time, and ...

Russian rouble stronger, consumer prices falling

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's consumer price index has fallen by 0.12 percent for the third consecutive week.This drop in the consumer ...

US businesses raise possible US-Taiwan free trade agreement

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan has recommended that the United States "urgently" initiate talks with Taiwan ...

Movie Review

Take Shelter
Take Shelter