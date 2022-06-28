SEOUL -- A South Korean minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs said Monday that the country was still committed to dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"We remain firmly committed to addressing all inter-Korean issues through dialogue," South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se told a press conference with foreign correspondents in Seoul.

"In that sense, our government will engage in consistent efforts to achieve change in the inter-Korean relations, which are in a stalemate, through the embracing of the path of dialogue," said Kwon.(South Korea-DPRK-Relations)

- - - -

KHOST, Afghanistan -- The first batch of food aid donated by a Chinese firm has reached the earthquake-hit region in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan disaster management official said on Monday.

The food aid donated by MCC-JCL Aynak Minerals Company Ltd. (MJAM) reached Khost city, capital of the eastern Khost province on Sunday, Mohammad Salim Haqqani, an official responsible for planning and policy at the office of the state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, told Xinhua.

"We are thankful to all aid agencies, domestic and international organizations which provided aid to us at this difficult time when we are facing an emergency situation, we are grateful as they delivered a lot of assistance," Haqqani said. (Afghanistan-China-Earthquake Aid)

- - - -

JAKARTA -- The No.1 casting yard of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) on Monday completed the erection of 1,018 box girders, laying a solid foundation for the completion of the railway project in June 2023.

The 142-km Jakarta-Bandung HSR has three casting yards along its route, among which the No.1 casting yard was constructed by the Sinohydro Engineering Bureau 8 Co., Ltd.

It is the largest casting yard with the task of prefabricating the largest quantity of box girders for the railway. Some of the box girders it needs to install are close to the busy Jakarta-Bandung expressway, and the situation increases construction safety risks and difficulties for coordination. (Indonesia-High Speed Rail)